‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shows Off Insane Curves In String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Rachel Bush is gearing up for the release of her swimwear line, and she is super exited to share the results with her legion of Instagram fans. On Thursday, the American Maxim bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in what could be the world’s tiniest bikini to promote the upcoming collection.

In the photos, Bush — who is married to Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — is heating up Instagram in a black two-piece bathing suit. The suit’s classic triangle top with spaghetti straps in neon green tie up behind the model’s neck. The top’s cups are so tiny that they struggle to contain Bush’s voluptuous assets. The model teams her top with a pair of matching bottoms also in black with the same lime green straps that tie up on the sides, sitting low on her frame and highlighting her hourglass figure. According to the tag and caption she pairs with her photos, the swim line is a partnership with Ocean Babe Swimwear.

The first photo shows the brunette bombshell posing with one leg in front of the other and her arms by her head, in a way that further showcases her killer curves.

The second photo offers a view from her back, showing off her bikini bottom’s thong cut that puts her booty front and center. This snap, in fact, frames her from the neck to her thighs, showcasing her body only.

Bush is wearing her brown tresses in a middle part and styled down in perfect waves that cascade over her shoulders, all the way to her waist.

Since going live, the post — which Bush shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 58,000 likes in under a day. The same time period also brought in upwards of 920 comments to the photos, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the bombshell took to the comments section to praise her insane beauty and to share their anticipation for the release of her line.

“The boooty though [two fire emoji] can’t wait to get these bikinis!” one user raved.

“Baddest female on the planet,” said another fan.

“Body goals,” a third user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of heart eyes emoji.

