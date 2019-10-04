‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Exposes Sheer Panties With Her Legs Open & Fans Can’t Take It

Nata Lee is back on the ‘gram. The social media sensation, whose “World’s Sexiest DJ” moniker has already been documented by The Inquisitr, took to Instagram with an update just in time for the weekend. The blonde didn’t include much in the way of music in her photo, but she definitely gave her fans plenty to look at. In fact, a quick look at the comments section of the star’s post seems to be suggesting that her followers can’t take the heat.

Nata Lee’s photo showed her posing on a bed with white linens. The star was seen rocking a sexy and low-cut dress in blue and white stripes, with hints of a white bra visible underneath. Eyes may have been drawn to the way in which the DJ was sitting – while the position in this artsy shot wasn’t provocative, a pair of open legs was upping the ante, with fans seeing the star’s sheer black panties. Nata Lee looked sideways as she clasped onto her blond hair. The star’s long and toned limbs were on show. Her honed arms were also visible. Nata Lee might not have been making eye contact, but it looked like her fans have been blown away regardless. The post racked up an impressive 16,000-plus likes in just 15 minutes. The comments section was quickly filled with fan responses.

“Sexy tease,” one fan wrote.

“Spot on perfect, more of these pics needed,” was another reply.

“God….is the real?” one user queried.

“Ohhhh yyyessss,” one of the star’s followers added.

“Omg,” one fan exclaimed.

Comments also came in emoji form, with fans appearing to opt for fire and alien emoji. Responses were also left in various languages – Nata Lee appears to have a significant Russian fanbase. This may have something to do with the star herself mentioning the city of Moscow in her bio, although she no longer appears to live in the country.

Loading...

Nata Lee tagged the photo in Paris, France. The same geotag was used in a recent update showing the star rocking a sexy black dress near a balcony. Nata Lee seems to update her Instagram feed from all around the world. The star’s geotags have included Thailand recently, with an update even seeing the star post from a grocery store as she rocked a sexy white bra and tiny booty-flaunting panties.

Fans wishing to see more of Nata Lee should follow her Instagram.