Halle Berry’s Wet And Wild New Photo Has All Of Her Fans With A Foot Fetish Raving: ‘Feelin’ The Flow’

Halle Berry’s most recent Instagram share is driving a certain audience wild.

As those who follow the actress on social media know, Halle regularly delights her army of fans with a number of gorgeous shots that showcase her amazing figure. The bombshell also uses the platform to promote various projects that she is working on and it’s safe to say that each and every image that she shares earns her a ton of attention from her 5,6 million-plus fans. In the most recent photo that was shared for fans, Halle gets wet and wild.

In the up close and personal shot, Halle’s well-known legs are photographed from just below the knee to her foot. It is unclear if she’s in a bath or in a river in the image but she gets her feet soaking wet in the photo with a few speckles of water hitting around her ankles. This is the first photo that she has shared of just her feet and since it went live on her account yesterday, it’s garnered a lot of attention from fans.

So far, the wet new post has earned the actress a lot of attention from her followers with over 28,000 likes in addition to 300-plus likes. Some fans commented on the photo to ask if there was a certain meaning behind it while the overwhelming majority commented on the post because they have a foot fetish. A few others commented on the post with their choice of emoji.

“Those feet tho,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“All your foot fetish fans are about to step out into the light! Lol Cute pic!,” another fan chimed in.

“So you giving me a foot fetish now…yummy,” another wrote with a flame emoji.

“Them some beautiful toes,” one more commented.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Halle delighted fans with another beautiful shot that she shared on social media, only this particular image gave fans a slightly different view of the actress. In the image, the bombshell left little to be desired in a seemingly topless shot that showed off the shadow of her top-half as it was reflected in a number of green bath tiles. For the photo op, she threw one hand over her head as her long, dark locks flowed past her chin.

Like most of her photos do, this one earned Halle a ton of attention with over 93,000 likes.