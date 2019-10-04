Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor Sizzles In Lacy Red Lingerie, And Fans Are Loving It

Miss Bikini Model 2019 Dare Taylor made several of her fans very happy on Thursday night when she posted a photo of her svelte, yet curvy frame lounging on a bed in a lacy red bra and panty set. The undergarments are sheer, leaving very little to the imagination, and the model’s smoldering stare only enhances the seductive appeal of the image.

In the caption, Dare revealed that the underwear is from a company called G World Intimates. But it looks like she wants to be sponsored by an entirely different lingerie brand. She specifically tagged Lounged Underwear in the caption and asked if they’d be up for a collaboration.

Dare may have gotten some inspiration from the fact that the company’s products have been popping up on the Instagram pages of several influencers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Australian social media superstar Tammy Hembrow was recently seen wearing an electric blue bra and thong panty set from the brand. Their lingerie has also been seen on Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland.

The fans didn’t seem to notice Dare trying to get Lounged Underwear’s attention as they seemed more focused on complimenting the pageant winner’s beauty.

“Dare you are 100% perfection,” one fan wrote.

“You are soooooo adorable,” another fan gushed.

“You look absolutely phenomenal,” a third fan raved before adding a series of fire emojis to their comment.

“Totally made me gulped!” a fourth follower confessed. “Beautiful!!”

Although she seems very keen to do some sponsored content for a lingerie company, Dare doesn’t just model in skimpy clothing like underwear or bikinis. She also cosplays, and she’s been known to pop up on Instagram in a costume now and again. She recently dressed up as Wonder Woman in a selfie, but hinted that her Halloween costume would be way more epic than that.

“If you think this is my Halloween costume… you better think again,” she wrote in the caption.

Her words triggered lots of excitement in her comments.

“Ohhhh, excited what your actual costume will be!!!!” one fan wrote.

A couple of followers asked her who or what she’d be dressing up as, but Dare insisted on keeping it a secret.

“That’s fair,” a commenter replied. “You’re pretty creative so I’m sure its something you’re making.”

On her Instagram page, she has posted photos of herself cosplaying as Catwoman, Princess Leia, and as an ethereal woodland creature on stilts. So there’s no telling what she has in store for her Halloween costume.