UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Curves In High-Cut Swimsuit

Brittney Palmer is known for raising temperatures while she carries signs in the octagon between rounds at UFC bouts, but she is also known to heat things up on her Instagram page when she shares sultry shots. On Thursday, she got the attention of her fans when she uploaded a photo that showcased her incredible figure in a black swimsuit.

In the snap, Brittney stood outside near a wall that was painted in various shades of blue at The Standard Hotel in Hollywood. The photo captured her from the side, giving fans a nice view of her curvaceous figure. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit that featured a high-cut leg. The design showed off her round hips and toned legs. The beauty’s red kiss tattoo on her right cheek was also visible in the snap. The swimsuit revealed most of Brittney’s back, as well as a bit of sideboob.

Brittney’s face looked fully made-up, although it was impossible to see her entire face as she wore a large pair of sunglasses. She styled her long brown hair in curls that fell down her back. The beauty’s bronze skin glowed in the outside light as she looked as though she was about to jump in a swimming pool.

The words “gorgeous” and “beautiful” popped up in the comment section of the post.

One follower said Brittney was the “legendarily flawless,” while another said she was “beauty at it’s[sic] best and finest.”

The ring girl manages to look fantastic in everything she wears. Her Instagram page shows her modeling an array of clothing that range from workout clothes to sexy dresses. She can even rock a casual look in a pair of jeans.

Over the summer, the brunette bombshell spent some time working on her tan at Phi Beach on the island of Sardinia. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she showed off that tan — and the rest of her fabulous figure — in a pair of yoga pants.

While Brittney may be known for her life with the UFC, she is also an artist. In fact, she spends a good deal of time painting. She often shares some of her work on her Instagram account, but most of it can be seen on her website and at galleries across the world. She studied art at the University of California at Los Angeles.

