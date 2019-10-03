Jasmine Sanders Rocks Incredibly Tight Bodysuit As She Steps Out In Paris

Jasmine Sanders has been enjoying time in Paris since she attended the city’s fashion event that took place about a week ago. On Thursday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that showed her rocking an impossibly tight black bodysuit.

The photo captured Jasmine from a side view walking across a street in the city of lights. The sleeveless ensemble clung to her every curve, highlighting her chest, thin waistline and the curve of her. With one hand on her low back, Jasmine looked intent as she looked down while walking. She paired the suit with a pair of black high heels with silver trim, which gave her legs an elongated look. She carried a small black clutch in her free hand.

Jasmine wore her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. While only a portion of her face was visible, it appeared that the model’s face was made up with dark brows and smoky eye shadow.

In the post’s caption, Jasmine said her favorite sport was minding her own business.

“Sorry but I am minding yours too,” one follower joked.

“Stunning, beautiful and sexy,” wrote one admirer.

“Killing it,” one admirer wrote.

“My God! Look at that body,” said one fan.

Jasmine has modeled many different looks while she has been in Paris. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty looked stunning in a pair of distressed jeans and lace bustier. She also stepped out in a sparkly maxi dress that highlighted her incredible figure.

Loading...

While the German-born beauty has been modeling since she was in her teens, she reached a new level of fame earlier in the year when she was crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year.

In an interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine, Jasmine said she was thrilled to be part of the SI family.

I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be along side such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few.

Over the summer, she thrilled her followers with snapshots in which she wore some revealing bikinis, but her Instagram page is a collection of the many styles of clothing she models, which allows her to keep her fans guessing as to what she will share next.

Fans wanting to keep up with Jasmine can follow her Instagram account.