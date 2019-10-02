Brazilian Beauty Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Curves In Skintight Minidress

Pamela Alexandra has taken Instagram by storm with photos that show off her shapely figure. On Wednesday, she heated up Instagram with a photo in which she wore a little black dress that showed off her curves.

In the photo, Pamela stood outside near a building. She wore a black minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline which revealed plenty Pamela’s voluptuous chest. The top of the dress was lace, under which Pamela wore a black bra. Her upper abdomen was visible through the lace, giving off a sexy, yet feminine vibe. The dress stopped at the top of Pamela’s thighs, giving viewers a nice look at her curvaceous legs. With one hand in her hair and one on her hip, Pamela struck a confident pose that accentuated her tiny waist.

The Instagram sensation wore her hair straight and went with a minimalist look to her makeup. She added a bit of bling to the look with two dainty necklaces and a bracelet. Her stilettos featured silver ankle straps that added touch of glam to her outfit.

In the post’s caption, the Brazilian beauty said that while she used to be afraid to wear dresses, but she wasn’t anymore. Some of Pamela’s fans were surprised to hear that, and told her that they thought she looked gorgeous in the little number.

“You look good in them!!” one admirer wrote, while another follower requested to see Pamela in more dresses.

“You make the dress look good,” commented one admirer.

Pamela’s Instagram account reflects her self-assurance while wearing dresses. Many of her recent posts have shown her wearing all kinds of dresses. From miniskirts to maxidresses, Pamela rocks them all. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pamela rocked a skintight dress in September.

But she isn’t just all about dresses. The stunner has also thrilled her fans with shots of her modeling bathing suits.

Pamela models for a variety of fashion brands including Fashion Nova Curve and Sweet Blood Apparel.

In a YouTube video, Pamela discussed her popularity on Instagram and said that her persona on the photo-sharing platform was like her “alter ego.” She also said that when she wasn’t on camera, she walked around like “a bum,” adding that she was “goofy” and liked to laugh a lot. The beauty also said that she never thought she would become so popular on the platform.

Fans wanting to keep up with Pamela can follow her on Instagram.