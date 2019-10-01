Rob Lowe Praises ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Co-Star Demi Moore For Inspiring Him To Get Sober 30 Years Ago

The actor reacts to his '80s co-star's controversial new book, 'Inside Out.'

Rob Lowe says Demi Moore helped him to get sober nearly 30 years ago. The actor, who co-starred with the fellow Brat Packer in the 1980s movies About Last Night and St. Elmo’s Fire, opened up about Moore’s new bombshell book, Inside Out, during a visit to The View. In the interview, which you can see below, Lowe touched on how Moore’s sobriety inspired him to go to rehab in 1990.

In her book, Moore revealed that she “vaguely” recalled having “one ill-advised late-night” with Lowe back in their 20s when they were members of Hollywood’s legendary Brat Pack. The 55-year-old actor wasn’t at all bothered by his co-star’s vague kiss and tell in her controversial book. Instead, Lowe praised Moore for greatly influencing his decision to get sober after he hit rock bottom decades ago.

Moore opened up about her cocaine problem in her book, which peaked just before she started filming the 1985 movie St. Elmo’s Fire with Lowe and fellow Brat Packers Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and more.

On The View, Lowe said Moore was a “huge inspiration” to him as he watched her get sober.

“She was the first person I ever knew who got sober. She was a huge inspiration to me. It was the ’80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘Whoa, if that girl can get sober, anybody can.'”

Lowe went to rehab five years later and has now been clean for 29 years.

“Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘Oh, that’s a great example,” Lowe said of Moore.

While he didn’t elaborate on Moore’s tease in her book that they once hooked up, Lowe previously told The View that he is constantly asked if he ever slept with his movie co-star.

“The one question that seems to come up a lot is people wanna know if I had sex with Demi Moore,” Lowe said earlier this year, per MSN. “I have a stock answer: ‘A gentleman never kisses and tells!’ That’s what they call plausible deniability.”

Lowe’s approval of Moore’s stories in her book comes amid rumors that her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher isn’t at all happy about her very descriptive kiss and tell. In Inside Out, Moore she alleges she and Kutcher engaged in threesomes and that the former That ’70s Show star cheated on her during their seven-year marriage.

In addition, as The Inquisitr reported, actor Jon Cryer debunked Moore’s claim in her book that she took his virginity during a one-night stand when they were filming the 1984 movie, No Small Affair. Cryer says he lost his virginity in high school before he ever met Moore.

You can see Rob Lowe talking about how Demi Moore inspired him below.