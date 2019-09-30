Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Booty In Skintight Leotard & Fishnet Tights

Megan Thee Stallion is one of rap music’s most talked-about names at the moment and it seems she knows how to keep her Instagram followers impressed.

The “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker was in her home city, Houston, Texas and performed a show. The rising star performed on the “Legendary Nights” tour and wore an eye-catching number.

Megan made sure to show off her curvy body in a multicolored skintight long-sleeved leotard. She paired it with white fishnet tights and white thigh-high boots. She rocked her brunette locks down and straight and accessorized herself with multiple bracelets and necklaces.

On Instagram, the “Cocky AF” rapper shared two photos on Instagram which saw her posing by a silver tour bus. In the first shot, she sported an off the shoulder pose and flaunted her booty at the same time. In the second, she was photographed straight on with her hands lifted above her head.

Within 12 hours, the post racked up over 930,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“So perfect in so many ways,” one user wrote.

“Lookin like the baddest flaming hot Cheeto at the rodeo. Delish,” another shared.

“I wouldn’t trade you for the world,” a third mentioned.

“Whoever has been doing this makeup, keep em,” a fourth fan insisted.

“U get finer every day,” a fifth follower commented.

Megan is no stranger to showing off her curves as she was previously in a pink two-piece outfit for another performance which she mentioned was inspired by Regina George from the movie Mean Girls, which The Inquisitr reported.

Since 2017, she has been building her profile up in the rap game.

Her debut EP, Make It Hot, was followed by Tina Slow the following year.

In 2019, she released her debut mixtape, Fever, which consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with DaBaby and Juicy J.

According to Billboard, the project peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in its first week.

Since then, she has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign on the hit “Hot Girl Summer,” which is her biggest single to date. On Spotify, she currently has over 10.1 million monthly listeners where the track is her most popular at the moment.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the track won Best Power Anthem despite the song having no music video released at the time, per The Metro.

To keep up with Megan Thee Stallion, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 5.5 million followers.