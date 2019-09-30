‘Playboy’ Model Kayleigh Swenson Dons Dangerously-Tiny Ribbed Shorts To Display Her Assets In New Naughty Pic

American model Kayleigh Swenson, well-known to her 1.2 million Instagram fans for gracing the cover of Playboy magazine twice, teases her fans with her hot, NSFW pics every week.

In order to keep her fans thoroughly interested and engaged in her social media and modeling activities, the model took to her page on Sunday evening and shared a very naughty snap, one which raised the heat of her page within minutes of going live.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a pair of dangerously-tiny, ribbed daisy dukes that she paired with a gray, striped bandeau-style top. The model could be seen leaning over the steering of her car and as she bent over to do so, she stuck her booty out to strike a pose.

In the caption, she asked her fans if they’d like to see “what’s under the hood” and directed them to follow the link in her bio. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Within two hours of posting, the picture has amassed about 9,000 likes and over 270 comments where fans and followers couldn’t’ contain their excitement and openly expressed themselves by using explicit terms.

“You are the goofiest! I love it!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Move those shorts a little to the side baby,” another fan commented to convey his wishful thinking.

Prior to sharing the naughty picture, Kayleigh shared a video where she could be seen walking up an escalator. She turned her back toward the camera and pulled her orange skirt down to reveal her enviable assets. To spice things up, she also shook her booty to titillate her fans.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 94,000 times, while fans left about 500 comments to shower the hottie with compliments.

She shared another sultry snap with her fans where she could be seen lying on a chair, wearing a printed pink bodysuit. The high-cut design of the garment allowed the model to show off her long, sexy legs and well-toned thighs, while she wore a full face of makeup and left her tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

“You are my queen!!” one of her fans wrote.

“You’re so damn beautiful,” commented another.

While a third admirer wrote the following comment to praise the hottie.

Loading...

“Damn, is it just me or you look hotter every time?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “you are an angel,” “sexy as hell,” “so f*cking hot, it’s insane!” and “so yummy,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her hot pictures, the model is also well-known for using naughty and suggestive captions and since fans love to reply to them, it always helps her posts gain more traction.