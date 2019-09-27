Pregnant Christina Milian Poses In Bikini With Boyfriend To Celebrate Their Birthdays

Christina Milian celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday while her boyfriend, M. Pokora, celebrated his 34th.

The couple shares the same birthday and is expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, Milian shared a snap of the two from earlier this year on a boat. Christina is rocking a blue bikini which shows off her toned figure and tattoo on the side of her waist. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, is wearing black shorts and has a lot of ink on his arms. The cute photo sees Milian’s hands and leg wrapped around him while they enjoy the sun in the sea. In her caption, she mentions that she is two months pregnant in the photo and that she will give birth to her second child in 2020.

Within 15 hours, the post racked up over 315,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Such a beautiful couple,” one user wrote.

“Wish you all the best for you both,” another shared.

“That’s gonna be a beautiful baby! Omg,” a third mentioned.

“Happiness looks so good on you!” a fourth fan remarked.

“Happy birthday to both of you. You are so beautiful and you make a beautiful couple/family,” a fifth follower commented.

Christina has been dating M. Pokora since 2017, per Oprah Mag and will be their first child together. However, Milian already has a daughter, Violet, 9, with her ex-husband The Dream.

According to Global Grind, their divorce was finalized in 2011. Violet has her own Instagram account which is run by her mother. Already, the page has over 127,000 followers and each post racks up thousands of likes.

Another high-profile relationship Christina had was with The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon. They dated around the time they both starred in the film Love Don’t Cost A Thing in 2003. Milian opened up about the time she caught him cheating on her, which The Inquisitr noted.

Milian has continued to act and recently starred in the Netflix movie Falling Inn Love, which premiered on the platform last month.

However, she rose to fame as a popstar.

Her debut self-titled album was released in 2001 and included the hit single “AM to PM.”

In total, she has released three studio albums – Christina Milian, It’s About Time, and So Amazin’.

Overseas, she had a lot of success in the U.K. racking up six top 10 singles, per The Official Charts. Her highest-charting single, “Dip It Low,” peaked at No. 2.

To stay up to date with Christina’s journey to being pregnant, follow her Instagram account.