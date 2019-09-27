Venus Williams Flaunts Killer Legs In Tight, Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Venus Williams’ legs are something else. For all the stars out there who spend hours applying products alongside working their all to get the right lighting, they’ve got competition. She comes as one muscle machine and her name is Venus Williams. The tennis superstar has posted a new Instagram update appearing to remind fans just how great the 39-year-old looks in a minidress.

Venus’ photo didn’t come as a fancy getup. The star had been photographed leaning against a colorful wall, with a sporty and upbeat wardrobe matching the backdrop. Venus appeared in a thigh-skimming and multi-colored minidress, with a white palette lower down being chopped up by patterned motifs a little higher up. The leg-flashing number was relatively tight below the waist, although it was less-so higher up, with what almost appeared to be a jacket finish in dark blues. Nonetheless, the look was skimpy enough for the star’s legs to be on full show, with fans seeing a toned pair of pins harnessing a serious amount of muscle.

Serena hadn’t added much in terms of accessories, although she was wearing a white headband to match the dress, plus a pair of sneakers in the same color. The star posed for her photo looking right ahead of her, with one hand placed on her waist and a folded leg seeing her foot resting on the background wall.

Venus may be a veteran, but interest in this star hasn’t faded. Venus maintains that super-fit body and it gets noticed. Then again, so does sister Serena’s, with The Inquisitr recently reporting the 37-year-old making headlines for rocking a snakeskin swimsuit.

Much like sister Serena, Venus comes as a fitness icon. While those years on the court don’t exactly make figuring out why Venus looks so good to be any kind of rocket science, fans are interested in exactly what she does.

Speaking to Byrdie, Venus revealed how working out actually makes her feel.

Loading...

“Strength training gives me confidence. There’s this feeling when you crush a workout—it’s empowering and you feel like you can take on the world. Picking a favorite workout is tough because I love switching it up—no two days of workouts a week are the same for me. I love plyometrics and planks,” she said.

That said, there was also a less active focus seen from the star.

“Wellness to me means staying in-tune with my body and my mind. I feel my best when I am my best, and vice-versa. I’m very mindful and in touch with myself to ensure I’m living ‘well,'” Venus added.