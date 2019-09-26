American ‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Rocks Teeny Weeny Yellow Bikini For Music Video

Bri Teresi has been on fire as of late. The blonde bombshell has been constantly stunning her loyal Instagram fans with posts of her most recent work, and her most recent update was no exception. On Thursday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share music video that features herself as the subject.

The clip shows Teresi lying poolside as she rocks a teeny weeny yellow two-piece bathing suit that consists of triangle top with double spaghetti straps that meet right above her bras and tie up behind the model’s neck, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. Teresi teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that tie up on the sides, sitting low on her frame. The thong piece also helps accentuate her peachy derriere, which is front and center.

As she explained in her caption, the video is a campaign for Knock Out Watches (KO Watches), a brand for which the model is an ambassador. Throughout the clip, Teresi strikes different poses as she hangs out by a swimming pool. The model’s arm is up, constantly showing off the yellow watch she is promoting, matching the color of her swimsuit. According to the tag Teresi paired with her post, the man behind the music video is Jeremy Lee.

Teresi shared the IGTV version of the video, a format that doesn’t fit here. Thankfully, Lee shared a shortened version of the clip in regular format.

Since going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her 600,000-plus Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 5,400 times in about an hour of being up, as of the time of this writing. The same time period brought in upwards of 2,100 likes and about 300 comments, promising to garner quite a bit more as the evening wears on.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the video.

“Are you serious. Meowwwwww,” one user raved, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Wow this effect is so cool,” another fan chimed in, trailing the message with a hands raised emoji.

Loading...

“YOU. ARE. A. DREAM.,” said yet a third fan, echoing the overall sentiment of fellow commenters.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Teresi is no stranger to sharing photos that highlight her killer physique. In a recent post, Teresi shared a racy snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy black bikini that was an immediate hit with her fans.