Feminist ‘Maxim’ Model Emily Sears Shows Off Incredible Figure In Tight Sports Bra

Emily Sears is in phenomenal shape, as she often uses her massive Instagram following to encourage others to lead healthy lives as well. Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell — who has branded herself as one of the world’s premier feminist models, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks workout clothes as she promotes a brand of fitness-related supplements.

In the photo, Sears can be seen posing in front of a large window somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. The 34-year-old bombshell is wearing a white sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous curvy physique front and center. The model teamed her sports bra with a pair of what looks to be nude leggings that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her upper abs fully on display.

Sears is facing the camera as she holds a protein bar by 1st Phorm in her hand as she gushes over the product’s great taste and nutritional value in the caption. As The Inquisitr has previously written, 1st Phorm often partners up with social media models and influencers to promote it products.

Sears is wearing her dirty blonde hair in a middle part and styled down in casual, natural waves that cascade over her shoulders. Since going live, the post — which Sears shared with her 4.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 37,300 likes within about a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 400 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Australian stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“You are a healthy snack,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a goofy face emoji.

“Your hair looks so beautiful and healthy,” another one chimed in.

“Beautiful,” said yet a third fan.

Sears is a self-identified feminist, who has the phrase “feminist in underpants” as part of her Instagram bio. In 2016, Sears was in the news when she started responding to the men who sent her unsolicited graphic DMs by sending them photos of their mothers, found on social media accounts, according to a 2017 report by BuzzFeed. She would also sometimes forward the images to the sender’s partners, wives or girlfriends, the report further detailed.