‘Miss Bikini Model’ 2019 Dare Taylor Dresses As Sexy Mario In Tiny Skirt & Black Boots

“Miss Bikini Model” 2019 Dare Taylor is heating up social media yet again. However, this time she’s rocking a skimpy two-piece, she’s showing off some of her cosplay skills dressed as a sexy version of the popular video game character, Mario.

Dare rocked fans this week when she shared a brand new Instagram update of herself sporting a skimpy little blue dress with oversize yellow buttons and a tight, red tank top underneath. She also added Mario’s signature red hat as she posed with her hands on her hip while flaunting her long, lean legs.

Taylor added a pair of knee-high black boots to accessorize the look, and wore her shoulder-length brown hair styled in voluminous straight strands that fell down her back and curved around her shoulders.

The model also donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Dare’s fans loved the photo, and told her so by hitting up the comment section of the post.

“The cutest Mario,” one admirer wrote.

“You look beautiful,” another Instagram user gushed.

“Dario,” one fan joked combining Dare and Mario’s names.

“Check out those boots,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dare is known for her racy bikini looks, but she is also a queen of cosplay, and her followers love seeing her in character.

Previously, Taylor opened up to Vocal about her love for dressing in costume, and how she sees it as an artistic expression for herself and so many others.

“Cosplay, in my definition, is self expression by creating your costume, and showing the people around you at the event your love for the character. I truly love the process in creating my costumes, it’s my favorite part, second to showing the costume at the event,” Dare said during the interview.

“My first event, I was just really searching for a costume or character that really inspired me. I really was hungry for a challenge! I would say that’s what inspires me: the challenge, and trying to create the image in my brain in real life,” Taylor added, revealing that her favorite characters to dress as are Moana, Wonder Woman, Slave Leia, Rapunzel, and sexy Deadpool.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Dare Taylor’s bikini shots and cosplay looks by following the model on her Instagram account.