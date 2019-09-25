Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny Crop Top & Miniskirt

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse is known for showing off her incredible figure in bikinis and lingerie. In her latest update on Wednesday, she took things in a different direction and flaunted her curves wearing a white crop top and miniskirt.

In the post, Abby looked as if she was about to hop in her car and take off on a day trip. With the door open, she leaned against the edge of the seat. She placed one hand on the door and another in her hair as she peered over the edge of a pair of sunglasses as she gave the camera a serious look. Abby’s makeup looked light and natural with a pink gloss on her full lips. Her long long hair was over one shoulder as she struck a pose.

The blond bombshell flashed plenty of skin in a cute white outfit that showed off her curves. The set included an off-the-shoulder white crop top with a plunging neckline. The top featured a bow that tied in the center, calling attention to Abby’s voluptuous chest. The miniskirt showed off her toned legs. Abby put one foot on the side of the vehicle, giving her followers a tiny peek at her round derrière. Her bronzed skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light. She wore a pair of white sneakers to give the sexy look a casual touch. She added a touch of bling with dainty gold necklaces and a thin bracelet.

In the post, Abby told her followers that she was wearing the cutest little outfit. Most of her fans agreed.

“Forget the outfit, you my dear are just the cutest lil woman,” one fan said.

“U look absolutely amazing,” wrote one follower.

One follower told Abby she was “beyond perfect.”

“Incredibly irresistible,” commented another admirer.

Abby’s fans love to see her in just about anything. Over the summer, she delighted them with an array of bikini shots that sometimes left nothing to the imagination. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she wowed her fans by wearing a bikini with a pair of high heels. Earlier in the summer, she took things to another level and wore a pair of thigh-high boots and fishnet stockings with a cleavage-baring one-piece.

Loading...

The beauty has also done her fair share of modeling skimpy lingerie, with some barely-there ensembles pushing Instagram’s limits.

Fans who want to see more of Abby can follow her Instagram account.