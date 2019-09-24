Russian Fitness Model Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Silver Bikini After Arriving In Greece

Ekaterina Zueva is excited to see what Greece has to offer. Earlier this week, the Russian fitness model took to her Instagram feed to share a snapshot of herself in a bikini as she enjoyed her first time in the Mediterranean country, while using the opportunity to ask her fans for tips on what to do on its paradisiacal islands.

In the photo, Ekaterina is seen indoors in what looks to be a hotel space in Mykonos — as the geotag she included with her post indicated. She is rocking a sparkly silver two-piece bathing suit that consists of triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and another string that connects the bras of the top in the middle. She teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps tie on the sides, sitting higher on her hips and lower at the front, in a way that helps accentuate the contrast between her full hips, and toned midsection. According to the tag she included over the photo and in the caption, the bikini she is wearing is from MESHKI, an Australian bran do swimwear.

To spice things up, Ekaterina is tugging at one of the side strings of her bikini bottoms, as if she were about to untie it.

The model is posing in one leg in front of the other in a way that further showcases the natural curves of her body. Her stomach muscles are engaged, putting her toned abs and obliques front and center. Ekaterina is wearing her brunette hair in a slight side part and styled down, as her tresses cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is looking straight-on at the camera with soft eyes and a half smile.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Ekaterina shared with her impressive 2.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 24,000 likes since going live. In the same time period, the photo also raked in upwards of 210 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and to engage with her caption.

“Flawless shape,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of firework emoji.

“I [don’t know], but where ever you are it’ll be amazing,” another fan chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji, in addition to fire and a crown.

“Babe you’re gorgeous wow,” a third user chimed in.