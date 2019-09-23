Alexis Ren Nearly Falls Out Of A Small Tank Top

Alexis Ren has been keeping her 13.2 million Instagram fans engaged with a series of new photos every few days. And today was a lucky day for her fans, as she shared a post of her rocking a small tank top.

Ren was spotted indoors, as she smiled widely. She wore a white tank top with thin straps. She tied a string in the front into a bow, while her chest nearly fell out of the tiny top. Her denim pants peeked through in the photo, as well as a light blue chair that she leaned against for the shot.

Alexis wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part, and wore pink lipstick. She also accessorized with a small, gold necklace with an upside-down triangular charm.

The photo is proving to be very popular, as it’s received over 300,000 likes in the first hour since it was posted.

Fans gushed about Alexis’ new photo in the comment section.

“Have missed seeing that infectious smile Alexis,” said a fan.

This fan had a point, as Alexis’ most recent updates all showed her smiling with her lips closed. This included her second-newest post, where she rocked a leather outfit.

Others referred to Ren’s captions.

“I love u so much. ur so genuine and kind, and i just love how ur so chill and relax. ur amazing :),” said a fan.

“Ive been struggling w that for so long! This caption’s realll lady!!” exclaimed another fan.

But that wasn’t all, as her followers kept the compliments coming.

“Howww are you one of the most beautiful human beings i’ve ever seen,” said a follower.

Plus, one fan seemed to be keeping a good eye on the model’s Instagram stories, and referred to a previous post.

Loading...

“How’s your breath workshop going?” they asked.

Because while Alexis may share new posts daily on Instagram, she usually has an active story or two. Right now, her stories reveal a funny string of texts between herself and friends, as they planned an outing together in Malibu.

Ren followed this up with a selfie video of herself, which she captioned, “Homeee.” Behind her, you could see a large couch, and industrial-style lighting. The model sat on the ground in a long sports bra and leggings.

And later on, Alexis posted a video of her and two girlfriends spending time together at the beach. It looked like the girls were enjoying some food. One of her friends flashed the peace sign once they realized they were being filmed.