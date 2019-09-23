Camille Kostek & Chanel West Coast Show Off Their Amazing Figures In Joint Photo

It’s not every day that Camille Kostek and Chanel West Coast team up for a photo together, but when they do, they almost break the internet.

As fans know, both Camille and Chanel love to share photos with fans on their respective Instagram accounts. Said photos generally include an equal mix of fashion-forward snapshots as well as pictures that promote projects they are working on. Last night, the Sports Illustrated model took to social media to share a series of photos from an appearance on MTV’s hit show Ridiculousness, and fans have responding ever since.

In the first image in the series, the two beauties sit on the set of the show on a red couch. Both Chanel and Camille are all smiles for the shot as they sit by Steelo Brim. In this particular shot, you can’t see their entire outfits but one thing is for sure, they appear to be having a blast together. In the second photo in the series, fans are treated to a better view of both ladies’ sizzling outfits.

In the shot, the two ladies pose smack dab in the middle of Steelo Brim and Rob Dyrdek. Camille sizzles in an all camo outfit, wearing the top of the shirt tied and showing off plenty of her toned and tanned tummy to onlookers. She matched the top with a pair of camo bottoms and a pair of white pumps. The stunner wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face of makeup.

Next to her stands Chanel, who looks equally attractive in a pair of the tiniest daisy duke shorts while showing off her toned, tanned stems. She completes her look with a tight-fitting floral top that shows off her cleavage. She also rocks a pair of insanely high pumps for the shot, and looks nothing short of stunning. The photo has only been live on Kostek’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her plenty of attention from fans, quickly gathering over 18,000 likes and 120-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Kostek know that she looks amazing, while countless others said that they would be tuning into the episode.

“Love the show, I knew eventually you’d be on it rocking it out. Congrats!!” one follower commented.

“Yyeessssss I was there for the taping. Can’t wait to watch it!!” another chimed in.

“Worlds colliding,” another wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek had sizzled in another hot photo from her cheerleading days with the New England Patriots. In that shot, the stunner’s toned and tanned abs were on display in the photo as she also rocked a pair of insanely small, blue booty shorts.

This post garnered over 77,000 likes.