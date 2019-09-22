Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Looks Chic In Cute Floral Ensemble During Italian Vacation

Danielle Knudson is sharing more photos from her sun-kissed Italian vacation, and fans really seem to be digging her sexy summer look. Her recent photo shares have offered some truly spectacular views of Danielle’s insane bikini body in revealing swimwear, reeling in some massive engagement from her admirers. One particularly sizzling video ended up garnering a little shy of 28,000 likes, leaving followers gasping in awe at the sight of Danielle’s gorgeous curves.

Her latest Instagram update followed largely in the same vein, although with one tiny difference. This time around, the stunning lingerie model took a break from posing in cleavage-flaunting bikinis and showcased a slightly tamer look, one that still let her flawless figure show.

On Sunday, Danielle uploaded a gripping twilight photo that offered a wide view of the sparkling sea. Reporting from Italy’s Amalfi Coast, the blond bombshell treated followers to a splendid snapshot of the picturesque coastline, while also showcasing her enviable physique in appealing summer apparel.

Snapped on a yacht, Danielle gave off some serious bohemian vibes as she watched the setting sun fall behind a forest-strewn mountainous chain. The gorgeous Guess girl proved yet again that she is the perfect ambassador for the popular lifestyle brand, looking fabulous in a breezy floral ensemble from the widely acclaimed label. As she posed barefoot on the yacht deck, the 30-year-old hottie flaunted her statuesque, Amazonian figure in a stylish pair of white wide-leg trousers, which sported a colorful floral print. She teamed up the piece with a matching tie bra, for an eye-catching summer look that beautifully flattered her glowing tan.

Danielle oozed summer chic in the cute floral outfit. The Canadian-born beauty put on a very tasteful display, keeping the skin-flashing to a moderate amount in the elegant co-ord. Photographed from behind, she only exposed her toned midriff and a subtle hint of her bare back, visible through the golden locks that cascaded over her shoulder. The high-waist trousers accentuated her lithe waistline, teasing her perky posterior underneath the flowing fabric.

Danielle looked like a snack in the breezy, casual-chic attire. As she basked in the golden light of the setting sun, the fair-haired beauty turned her head to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a beaming smile. Her long tresses were gently tousled by a soft sea breeze, and the effect added a coquettish touch to the shot.

As per usual, fans were excited to see Danielle dazzle in yet another sun-drenched photo. Compliments started pouring in as soon as the pic went live.

Loading...

“Wow! Awesome photo sweets,” one person commented on Danielle’s photo, followed by two blowing-kiss emoji.

“Beautifull [sic],” read a second message, trailed by a trio of kiss-mark emoji.

“Sunset babe,” quipped a third fan, adding a yellow-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Very pretty and beautiful and elegant,” remarked a fourth Instagram user, ending their post with an OK-hand emoji and a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle should follow the Canadian lingerie model on Instagram. While the gorgeous blonde may be back from her trip to Italy, as indicated by the caption of her post, there’s a good chance that Danielle may keep the vacation updates coming and serve up more sun-kissed bikini photos from the Italian coastline.