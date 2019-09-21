Gwen Stefani Owns Instagram In Tight Leather Shorts & Ripped Leopard-Print In Singapore

Gwen Stefani rocked the mic in Singapore this weekend as she performed at a Formula 51 race and entertained the crowd. Of course, the singer brought the heat to the stage with her biggest hits and iconic style.

In photos and videos posted to Gwen’s Instagram story over the weekend, the No Doubt lead singer showed off her stage style from the event, and it did not disappoint.

In one photo, Gwen is seen wearing a pair of black leather shorts with a large belt around the waist. She added a leather fringe skirt around the back and some black fishnet stockings underneath.

The outfit put Stefani’s flawless legs on full display, and showed off her toned arms, tiny waist, and cleavage as she paired the shorts with a skimpy, low-cut top.

The singer had her long, platinum blonde hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, its straight strands falling down her back as she performed.

Gwen also rocked a full face of makeup for the concert, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature bright red lips to complete the glam look.

After a clothing change, Stefani added another snap to her story, which featured her wearing a pair of skintight leopard-print pants that boasted rips at the thighs, and a sparkling crop top while she entertained the crowd.

As many fans know, Stefani is a very busy woman. Not only is she one of the coaches on NBC’s hit series, The Voice, but she’ll also resume her Las Vegas residency in October. All of this, and she also raises three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Recently, Gwen opened up about one of her biggest challenges she faced in her motherhood journey this year, and that was dropping her youngest son off at kindergarten.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating,” she told People Magazine in an interview published Thursday.

“But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys,” said Stefani, who has three sons and is the only female in her band No Doubt.

