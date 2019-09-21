Danica McKellar’s Incredible Bikini Body Has Instagram Seeing Double

Danica McKellar's Instagram followers think she looks good in a bikini no matter which direction she is facing.

Wonder Years star Danica McKellar recently shared a bikini photo that left some fans wondering how she looks like she’s barely aged after all these years in the entertainment industry.

On Friday, the 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to wish her followers “*twice* the fun this weekend” with a swimsuit snapshot and its mirror image. Danica challenged her followers to figure out which bikini photo was the original, letting them know that there was one detail that would help them solve the puzzle.

“Hey is #FlippedFriday a thing? Wanna start a trend?” Danica wrote. “Seriously, can you tell which is the original image and which has been flipped? There *is* a clue.”

The brunette beauty then joked that she was starting to sound like Angie Dove, the murder-solving matchmaker she plays in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise The Matchmaker Mysteries.

In her bikini photo, McKellar is rocking a leopard-print two-piece with gold trim around the edges. The bathing suit has thick side and shoulder straps, a deep V-neck, and low-cut bottoms that show off her toned stomach. She’s posing with one leg bent and one hand on her hip. With her other hand, she’s playfully pulling on a strand of her long dark hair.

She’s posing in front of an opulent indoor pool surrounded by ornate wall mosaics and marble statues. Danica revealed that the luxurious location of her swimsuit photo shoot was the famed Hearst Castle Roman Pool in San Simeon, California. According to AFAR, the pool was open to the public for the first time this summer, but Danica says that she was there as a guest of heiress Lydia Hearst and her husband, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick.

Some of Danica McKellar’s Instagram followers were quick to find the clue that she mentioned by looking at her hands. The eagle-eyed detectives noted that her wedding band is visible in the photos, making it easy to deduce that the left one is the original.

Other fans were too distracted by how incredible the Hallmark hottie looks in a bikini to play her photo game.

“Wow!! My dear….you are a goddess!! What an amazing figure!!!” wrote one admirer.

“You look absolutely amazing so gorgeous and very sexy,” another remarked.

“Gorgeous. Smart. Confident. Stunning,” read another fan’s list of adjectives to describe Danica.

Other fans commented on how youthful she looks in the photo.

“Wow you look like you’re 16,” wrote one of her followers.

Unfortunately for fans of Danica McKellar’s bikini body, she’ll likely stay pretty covered up for her next big project. However, she might make their holidays a little merrier. According to Romper, McKellar will star alongside country music legend Dolly Parton in The Hallmark Movie Channel original movie Christmas At Dollywood, which premieres December 8. As evidenced by the Instagram post above, Danica is pretty excited about working with Dolly.