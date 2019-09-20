Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit

Blonde bombshell Abby Dowse constantly has her 1.4 million Instagram followers drooling with her sizzling hot selfies. The curvaceous queen loves to rock tiny bikinis that leave very little to the imagination, tantalizing her followers with barely-there lingerie.

When Dowse is really feeling herself in a particular look, she’ll often share pictures from different angles with her eager followers. One colorful swimsuit recently earned the honor of being the focal point of two different Instagram posts.

In the first snap that she shared, Dowse stretched out across the floor of her bedroom in the suit. Her cleavage was on major display, and the angle allowed fans to see how the high-cut suit accentuated her toned thighs and hips.

In an entirely different post, Dowse decided to give her followers a view from behind, snapping another selfie while wearing the tie-dye swimsuit. She sat on a simple black-and-white chair in the corner of her bedroom. Dowse’s neutral window coverings, nightstand and bedding were all visible in the shot. In fact, apart from a plant on her nightstand, everything in the image was a neutral shade — with the exception of her swimsuit. The neutral backdrop made the bright blue and yellow shades of the suit pop even more.

The suit was cut high over Dowse’s hips, and the style of the thong put her curvy cheeks on full display. She arched her back slightly for the camera to accentuate her curves, with the top portion of the one-piece showing off a hint of sideboob to her drooling fans.

Dowse’s blonde hair was loose and flowing down her back, and she seductively glanced over her shoulder into the mirror to take the selfie. She tagged the online retailer Fashion Nova in the caption to identify the brand to her fans, in case they wanted to snatch up one of their own swimsuits.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the blonde bombshell’s post, and the snap received more than 7,600 likes within just one hour.

“Love it, you have a wonderful weekend too,” one fan said, referring to Dowse’s caption.

Loading...

“Weekend just got much better cos of this post,” another fan commented.

“So incredibly exquisite,” another fan said.

“Off to a very good start,” one fan wrote.

Rather than sharing multi-image Instagram posts, Dowse seems to enjoy thrilling her followers with several posts in a day. As opposed to combining different angles in a skimpy outfit into one post, she has taken to posting two or three shots while flaunting her assets in the same outfit.