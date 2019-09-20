‘Miss Bikini Model 2019’ Dare Taylor Sizzles In Dangerously High-Cut Swimsuit On Instagram

Dare Taylor, the winner of the Miss Bikini Model 2019 title switched things up on a bit on her Instagram Thursday night when she posted a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit. Although the suit has more fabric than ones Dare typically wears on the social media platform, the photo is just as alluring as the others on her page. That’s mainly because it’s very high-cut, revealing a generous expanse of the model’s slender toned legs. It also features a very deep neckline which accentuates her cleavage. A long flowing coverup and add also adds to the drama of the shot, making it all the more eye-grabbing.

Within minutes of the photo being posted Dare’s fans jumped into the comments section to shower her with glowing praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful butterfly,” another fan gushed.

“Wow, you look amazing here!” a third admirer commented.

“What a woman!! ” a fourth raved.

Several of the other comments were filled with fire and heart emojis

This is hardly the first time the Dare, a longtime pageant queen, has gotten this type of attention on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got the same type of adoring commentary when she posted a photo of herself rocking a fiery red two-piece swimsuit embellished with gemstones.

But there’s much more to Dare Taylor’s modeling career than bikinis and swimsuits. She’s also a cosplay model. In an interview with Vocal Media, Dare said that cosplay was something she started doing because she was looking for a creative challenge. This led to an attempt to cosplay Emily from The Corpse Bride. From that moment on she was hooked.

“The day of the event, I spent three and a half hours painting my face, back and neck and people couldn’t recognize me at all!” she added.” It was crazy but I loved it! This makes me want to try that character again, and make it even better!

Loading...

After the cosplay bug bit, Dare went on to cosplay several other characters but she said that some of her favorite characters to dress up as are sexy Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and slave Princess Leia, a costume that features a bikini top and long flowing skirt.

She also shared some encouraging advice for new female cosplay models where she suggested that they focus on finding what makes them unique, as no career path is ever truly the same.

“Be whoever and whatever character you want to be, just give yourself plenty of time so you can really enjoy the process and showing off the end result,” she said.