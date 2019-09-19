‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley Rocks Tiny Pair Of Daisy Dukes With Sheer Lace Top

Lydia Farley loves to share a smile. The brunette bombshell sent temperatures soaring on Instagram Thursday when she posted a photo in which she rocked a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes, a sheer top and a beaming smile.

In the post, Lydia was standing outside in Barcelona on a street near a stop sign. It appeared to be a gorgeous day with blue skies above. She wore an incredibly small pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned thighs. She paired the shorts with a black see-through lace top that showed just about every bit of the black lace bra she wore underneath it. On display was her ample chest, slender waist and curvy hips. The look gave off a sexy casual vibe, and judging from the response of Lydia’s followers, the beauty pulled it off perfectly.

Lydia wore her long hair straight down and tossed over one shoulder. She added some bling to the outfit with a dainty silver necklace and hoop earrings. She sported a pair of sunglasses that obscured most of her face, but her beaming smile could not be missed.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram sensation wrote about how a smile is the universal language of kindness. There is no doubt that her update made many of her followers smile. Fans loved the snap, and many were eager to tell her so.

“You have a charming appearance,” said another admirer, while another fan told her the snap was the “perfect pic.”

“Spectacular as usual,” wrote one follower.

Some fans could not help but point out that Lydia’s smile was as stunning as the rest of her.

“Beautiful smile,” wrote one fan.

“And you always have the most beautiful smile. I fall in love every day over and over again,” commented another admirer.

“Your smile is your best curve you have,” another follower said.

That may be true, but Lydia has some fabulous curves that get a lot of attention. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she has an enviable figure that looks good in just about everything she puts on it.

Lydia was a Maxim magazine cover model in 2019, which means the beauty also knows how to rock a bikini. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, she set Instagram on fire in a pink and black bikini that left little to the imagination.

Fans wanting to see more of the beauty can follow her Instagram account.