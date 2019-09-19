Dennis Rodman Resurrects Shocking Claim About Ex-Girlfriend Madonna

The former NBA star says The Material Girl offered him $20 million to get her pregnant, so he made a 10-hour round-trip trek to try.

Dennis Rodman is giving new details about his previous claims about his relationship with Madonna — and he’s going way beyond the usual kiss and tell.

In a new interview on The Breakfast Club radio show, Rodman revealed that Madonna allegedly offered him $20 million to get her pregnant when they were dating. The former NBA star dated the “Material Girl” singer in the mid-1990s when she was at the height of her fame. At the time, Rodman was part of the legendary Chicago Bulls lineup that dominated the NBA.

According to Page Six, Rodman said during the time they were dating, Madonna called him from New York while he was gambling in Las Vegas with a frantic request.

“She said, ‘Dennis, you know that I’m ovulating.’ I said, ‘What is that?’ I was trying to f**k with her, you know? She asked me that if I got her pregnant she’d pay me $20 million. That’s if the child was born.”

Rodman revealed that he immediately hopped on a private jet that Madonna sent so he could have sex with her, then immediately flew back to Vegas to the casinos so he could go back to his gambling. The singer did not conceive, so there was presumably no payment made.

In a shocking side note, Rodman theorized that Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, may have been the product of a similar financial deal with her eventual baby daddy, Carlos Leon. Leon, who worked as Madonna’s personal trainer at the time, did manage to get her pregnant two years later, and baby Lourdes was born in October 1996, when Madonna was 38-years-old.

This is not the first time Rodman has alleged hat Madonna offered to pay him for a pregnancy. In 2005, The Standard quoted Rodman’s memoir, titled I Should Be Dead by Now, in which he originally made the allegations.

“Madonna wanted to have my babies,” Rodman wrote in his tell-all book.

The basketball pro described the singer’s frantic call to him like a “somebody died call.”

“I picked up the phone and Madonna was like, ‘I’m ovulating, I’m ovulating. Get you’re a** up here.”

Rodman, who was playing craps at the time, said he left his chips on the table and flew five hours to the Big Apple to do his “thing.” The NBA legend revealed that after they were done having sex, Madonna stood on her on her head in an attempt to promote conception.

“I flew back to Las Vegas and picked up my game where I left off,” Rodman wrote.

It should be noted that Rodman revealed that he never thought Madonna was just looking for “stud services” from him.

“She wanted to get married – at least I think she did,” he wrote.

After Madonna failed to conceive with Rodman, the couple split a few months later.

After finally conceiving and giving birth to Lourdes in 1996, Madonna told the Los Angeles Times her daughter’s birth was like a “rebirth” for her. Fans know that Madonna lost her own mother when she was a young girl and that the loss profoundly affected her.

Madonna went on to have a son, Rocco, with second husband Guy Ritchie. The “Like a Virgin” singer also adopted four children from Malawi: David, Mercy, and the twins Estere and Stella.

Madonna, who is currently on her Madame X World Tour, has not commented on Rodman’s unearthed claims about her alleged offer, but it sounds like her maternal world is just fine without him.