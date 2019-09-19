Blond Bombshell Stella Maxwell Flaunts Killer Abs In Versace Crop Top & Tight Denim

Stella Maxwell’s most recent Instagram share is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Maxwell has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure with her 4 million-plus fans. The stunner regularly delights followers with a number of sexy images and her most recent one is by far one of the sexiest yet. In the hot new image, Maxwell struck a pose at what appears to be Versace’s headquarters and looked stunning in the process.

In the image, the model leaned against a big, marble counter that is backed by a gorgeous wall that reads “Versace” in big, bold, black letters. Stella put one hand on the counter, holding up a card and resting her other elbow on the desk. She wore her long, blond locks down and curled and sported a face full of makeup that included lipgloss. She covered the majority of her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses.

Maxwell’s amazing figure is on full-display in the image. She wore a yellow, black, and gold Versace crop top that showed off her killer abs. On the bottom, the model rocked a pair of tight, light-washed jeans. She also had a light blue purse strung across her shoulder. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the super model a ton of attention from fans, with over 21,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments within just an hour of going live.

Some followers commented on the image to let the model know that they’re jealous she got to visit Versace, while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and chimed in with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“I LOVE YOU ANGEL,” one fan gushed with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Versace always find da [sic] best girls,” another chimed in with a few black heart emoji tied to the end of the post.

Loading...

“Gorgeous stellar Stella I love you babe keep up the great work,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Have a great rest of your day and god be with you also family friends fans and loved ones.”

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Stella pushed the envelope in a sexy Maxim spread. In the NSFW photo, the Northern Irish-New Zealander beauty bared it all for the camera, posing totally naked on a gold structure with a mirror just above her. In the shot, she wore her long locks down in waves, looking absolutely stunning. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 12,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments.