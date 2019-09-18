Instagram Babe Rosanna Arkle Gets Soaking Wet In Plunging Black Bathing Suit

Rosanna Arkle is one of Instagram’s most popular models, and it’s easy to see why as she basically lives in a bikini. However, this week she shook things up a bit in a steamy one-piece suit.

On Tuesday, Rosanna took to social media to post a photo update that included her getting soaking wet in the shower. Arkle donned a skintight black bathing suit in the stunning photo, which left little to the imagination.

The sexy swimwear boasted a plunging necklace that rode all the way down to Rosanna’s navel and then laced up the front with some white string. The model’s ample cleavage busted out of the one-piece as she pulled at the sides, which included a similar lace-up design. She also showcased her tiny waist, toned arms, and curvy booty in the process.

Arkle held on to a life preserver in the picture as she turned her head away from the camera for a sexy pose. Her long, brown hair was soaked through from the shower and pushed back behind her head.

Rosanna also sported a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic pink eye shadow, long lashes, and thick eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark wine color on her plump lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna has to be one of the hottest Australian model’s on the social media platform.

The bikini goddess tells fans in the biography section of her website that although she was raised in rural New Zealand, she was born in Australia. She often gets homesick and loves going back. Arkle also opens up about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and positive thinking on the site.

“In life my basic philosophy is to live a healthy, active and positive lifestyle as much of the time as possible. Sure you fall off the wagon from time to time but that’s ok. Through my modeling I have worked out what works for me to stay healthy and look good and this is what I am passing onto you with my new program. Enjoy it and keep a healthy and positive attitude,” Rosanna says, revealing that she believes anything is possible with a positive outlook.

Fans who want to see more of Rosanna Arkle’s smoking hot bikini photos and other sultry looks should follow the Aussie model on her Instagram account.