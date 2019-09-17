‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Grabs Booty In Skintight Pants In Hot New Photo

Camille Kostek’s latest Instagram share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the Sports Illustrated stunner on social media know, Camille has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits. While she regularly delights fans by posing in bikinis, she also wows at red carpet events as well. In one of the most recent images that was shared for her 660,000-plus followers, Camille flaunts the body that made her famous.

In the first photo of the double update, the stunner looks into a mirror and makes a kissy face. The photograph is only taken from the chest-up and Camille can be seen rocking a skintight black and gold Versace top. The model wears her long, blond locks down and curled as well as a beautiful face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, highlighter, and blush. She completes the stunning look with a pair of sparkly earrings.

In the second photo in the series, Camille shows off a little bit more of her gorgeous figure. In the up-close-and-personal image, she puts her hands on her booty while clad in matching and skintight Versace pants and the coordinating top.

Since the photos went live on her account, it’s earned Camille rave reviews from fans with over 18,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Camille know that they were huge fans while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more fans had no words and simply expressed their feelings with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“I’ve never seen such a more perfect fit, and you of course!!” one follower commented with a sun emoji.

“So gorgeous!!!” another raved with a red heart emoji.

“Yesss queen!!” one more chimed in with a red heart emoji and a queen emoji.

And this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Camille has sizzled in a sexy outfit on social media. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Camille turned heads in a loose-fitting two-piece set that showed off her figure. The unzipped top left little to be desired as Camille flashed a hint of cleavage to onlookers. She completed the look with a black purse/fanny pack worn around her waist. Once again, the model wore a face full of makeup and wore her long, blond locks down and straight.

That shot garnered over 42,000 likes and over 300 comments.