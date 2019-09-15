Mathilde Tantot Sets Instagram On Fire With Nude Shower Photos

Mathilde Tantot left basically nothing to the imagination when she uploaded two photos of herself in the shower to Instagram on Sunday. In the photos, the 24-year-old Frech-Persian model is nude but she has her body partially turned away from the camera to maintain a sliver of modesty. It also appears that her nipple has been covered up or blurred which was likely done to make sure the photos comply with Instagram’s rules about nudity.

“My summer plan was a success,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s unclear what she meant by that but it’s very clear that her fans appreciated the display. As of this writing, the photo has garnered almost 300,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

As you can imagine, most of the comments are from people who appear to be completely infatuated with her.

“Such a gorgeous human,” wrote one fan.

“I can be your soap if u want” wrote another enamored admirer.

This is hardly the first time that the model has shown this much skin on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she once uploaded completely nude photos of herself drinking wine in bed. She and her twin sister Pauline Tantot have also become known for posting NSFW photos of their enviable figures in lingerie and swimwear.

So, the swimwear line that they started together is very on-brand. The company is called Khassani Swimwear and according to its website, the business was named after their Iranian paternal grandfather.

The brand’s “About Page” also states that the goal of their designs is to “sublimate the woman’s body, to make every woman feel pretty and confident in a swimsuit.”

The styles are pretty minimalist and sporty and come in a relatively wide range of colors. The prices of their items range from $32.50 to $100. They sell bikinis, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits.

Their Instagram page has been able to rack up a sizeable 302,000 likes but it has also become a magnet for customer complaints about the brand.

Loading...

On its most recent post, there are quite a few complaints mainly about the high cost of shipping and claims that the discount code they offered wasn’t working.

“Your shipping is so unaffordable! I understand that it’s because you’re shipping internationally, but it’s so unreasonable to charge $20+ for it!” one person wrote in the comments.

A rep from Khassani replied and reiterated that their shipping price was based on the customer’s location. They also informed the dissatisfied customer that they only offer standard shipping for Europe, likely because the brand is based in France.

Neither Mathilde nor Pauline — or rather their IG official accounts — jumped into the comments to speak directly to the people who were complaining.