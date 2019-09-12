Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Shanina Shaik Is A ‘Smokeshow’ In Black Lace Lingerie

Though Australian bombshell Shanina Shaik may have been looking to relax in a nice bath yesterday, she no doubt had the opposite effect on her fans as she sent pulses racing in her “smokeshow” black lace ensemble.

The stunner from down under confirmed in late July that the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was cancelled for this year, as reported by The Inquisitr. She had been a beloved staple for several years, rocking some serious sexy ensembles. However, Shanina was clearly not willing to let the cancellation stop her from wearing some lacy lingerie.

In the Instagram update, the brunette bombshell wears a black figure hugging lace lingerie set that shows off every curve of her incredible body. The lace is sheer in most places, giving glimpses of skin around her cleavage and her upper thighs. It is short enough to give nearly full view to her incredibly long legs.

Her high is styled straight and sleek, and is so long that it nearly reaches her hourglass waist. Her makeup is similarly done in a sultry fashion, with a sexy smokey eye, strong brows, and a hint of matte rose on her lips.

Shanina kept her accessories simple — just a gold bracelet and a matching ring — to make sure that her body was the focus of the shot.

The upload quickly earned over 46,600 likes and around 360 comments, many of them coming from celebs that heaped their praise on the model.

“Smokeshowww,” gushed celebrity stylist Dani Michelle.

Fellow Ozzie and Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr left a fire emoji to convey her thoughts on the sizzling pic.

“Marry me!” joked another besotted fan.

The ensemble was likely from Savage x Fenty, as it was tagged in the caption. The collection is a new intimates line from pop star Rihanna, after her hugely successful makeup collection. Rihanna had met Shanina previously as the two had crossed paths at a past Victoria’s Secret Show.

As one of the most beautiful women in the world, Shanina has generously spilled some of her favorite beauty advice to Vogue Australia. One of her top suggestions was investing in a beauty IV.

“Leading up to my wedding I indulged in having beauty IVs twice a month. Over time my skin was glowing, feeling refreshed and overall I felt energized,” she explained.

As for keeping her body in shape, the Australian stunner has confessed that she relies on pilates.

“The great thing about Pilates is that it targets every muscle and main body part with every workout,” she said.

“Even when you’re focusing on one part of the body, for example legs. We are constantly using our core in pilates class training.”