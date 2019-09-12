Instagram Babe Emily Sears Busts Out Of Sexy Pink Bikini

Emily Sears is one of the hottest models to ever grace social media, and she continues to up her game and slay the competition with her stunning Instagram updates. This week was no different as she rocked a sexy little bikini in her new post.

In the sultry snapshot, Emily is seen standing in front of a white wall with a wooden decorative piece behind her. The wall hanger held three small cacti and framed the photo of Sears sporting a skimpy bikini.

The model flaunted her eye-popping cleavage in a gorgeous dusty rose colored two-piece. The swimwear also showcased Emily’s toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and long, lean legs.

Sears didn’t do much to accessorize the look, but she did add a pair of dark sunglasses clipped to her bikini top, as well as a band around her wrist.

Emily’s long, sandy-colored hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Sears also donned a natural makeup look for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush to her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink lip to complete the glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Emily loves to delight her over 4.8 million social media followers with racy updates, and recently set Instagram on fire when she posed in an incredibly tight black sports bra and some skimpy sky blue leggings while enjoying a morning protein shake.

According to Sears’ official website, the model is originally from Australia, where she began her career being featured in magazines. The “About Emily” section reveals that she is more than just a pretty face who likes to hike and sip lattes. She also wants to spread a body positive image to other women of the world.

“As a social media influencer, she encourages conversation via the content she creates. Emily shares body positive images with millions of followers and supports others to have the confidence to seek out healthy relationships. Through her efforts, she’s witnessed a ripple effect of kindness and self-acceptance in her interactions with others,” Sears’ bio reads.

“Social media empowers women to represent themselves how they want, as opposed to what industries may demand. These avenues have proven that every body type is beautiful. As a curvy model, Emily has been able to redirect her career with the power of social,” the website adds, revealing that Emily Sears is humbled to be able to influence others with her posts.