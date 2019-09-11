Fitness Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Busty Display

Ana Cheri has been giving her fans plenty of reasons to visit her Instagram account. Over the summer, the brunette beauty modeled dozens of bikinis that show off her stunning figure. On Wednesday, Ana sent her fans into overdrive with a snap that showed off her incredible abs along with her voluptuous chest.

In the post, Ana was sitting in an outside chair wearing a white bikini. The low-cut top featured a row of snaps, half of which appeared to be undone. The open number left most of Ana’s cleavage exposed. The beauty tugged at decorative ties at the bottom of the piece, giving off a sensual vibe. The bottoms were high-cut, showing off the model’s slender waist and round hips. Also visible were Ana’s chiseled abs. Ana’s bronze skin seemed flawless as it glowed in the sun.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup in the snap. With a dark brow, smokey eyes, and a pink color on her lips, she looked sexy and feminine. She accessorized the look with a barrette on the left side her hair. With her hair tossed over her right shoulder, she gave the camera a coy look.

In the post’s caption, Ana asked her followers what kind of giveaway they would like to see her do. Some fans took a moment to answer the question, but others seemed to be a bit distracted by the model’s sultry pose. The snap was a hit among Ana’s 12.4 million followers, as it managed to garner more than 47,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Fans were quick to comment on how pretty Ana looked in the photo.

“Flawless omg so gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

Other fans were impressed with Ana’s killer abs.

“Abs popping even while sitting down,” one follower said, adding that abs like Ana’s was a body goal.

“Those abs … Wow,” wrote another fan.

“Looking amazing in that bikini your hard work is paying off with those Abs,” another admirer told Ana.

Ana does put in the hard work necessary to maintain her fit physique. She is passionate about fitness and health, and often shares some of her wisdom with her followers. She posts healthy recipes almost every week. She also likes to share some of her favorite exercises — some of which undoubtedly helped her build those amazing abs.

Fans wanting to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.