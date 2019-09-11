Jennifer Lopez’s Strapless Denim Corset May Be Her Hottest Look Ever

Jennifer Lopez has been killing the fashion game for decades now, and she shows no signs of stopping. The Daily Mail reports that this week, JLo hit up a screening for her new movie, Hustlers, where she stunned in a strapless little denim number, which could be considered as one of her hottest looks of all time.

Lopez slayed on the red carpet for the event as she sported a skintight denim corset and matching pants. The ensemble hugged Jennifer’s curves and flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and lean legs. Of course, her world-famous booty was also on display during the event, as she paraded her gym-honed body.

JLo had her long, sandy brown hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. The straight strands fell all around her shoulders and back and framed her famous face, which donned a full makeup look.

Jennifer rocked darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and dark eyeliner for the outing. She completed her glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

The “I’m Real” singer also jazzed up her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, some silver bracelets on her wrists, and a necklace that sported her name.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been very busy in recent months filming her new movie and heading out on tour. However, things may about to be even more hectic for the superstar.

As previously by The Inquisitr, JLo is allegedly in talks to perform at the 2020 Superbowl Halftime Show, which is something that the singer has reportedly striven for in her career.

“Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official. Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

“Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it. Jennifer has already worked with the NFL this year promoting the season, so things are looking good,” the source added.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez partnered with the NFL for a new video promoting the brand new season, which marks the 100th anniversary of the league. It seems fitting that she also be the one performing during the Superbowl.