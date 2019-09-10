Ashley Alexiss Teases Instagram Into A Frenzy And Spills Out Of Multicolored Bikini

Instagram and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ashley Alexiss is on a romantic vacation to The Maldives. She has taken the opportunity to thrill and tease her fans as she enjoys the beautiful views in paradise.

Alexiss struck a sassy pose on the beach wearing a gorgeous tropical flower print triangle top that showcased her generous cleavage. Her black bikini bottoms dipped down to show off a shiny belly button ring on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model’s gorgeously sun-kissed midsection. The suit comes from her own brand’s Lush Escape bikini line.

The model ran one hand through her long, slightly damp, beachy waved blonde hair, and her other hand featured her stunning wedding band as the photo was taken during her wedding anniversary trip. A light, peach-colored lipstick and natural makeup completed the sexy look.

In the caption, Alexiss celebrated the similarities among people throughout the world no matter what language they speak. In the photo, the model wore a beautiful, full smile, and she noted how smiles say the same thing in every tongue.

“The most beautiful smile you have,” one follower replied.

“Wow, just wow. Lovely smile on a lovely gal,” another fan agreed.

“Sweetest Smile,” and “lovely smile,” wrote others.

“Your smile lights up the world,” gushed another follower.

Nearly 17,000 of her 1.8 million followers on the popular social media platform took a moment to press the like button on the model’s newest post. Alexiss’ followers also complimented her on her look overall.

“You are just perfect,” complimented a fan.

“Gorgeous beyond words,” another proclaimed.

Earlier today, Alexiss and her husband, Travis Yohe, moved to another villa in the Kandima Maldives resort. In her Instagram story, the model treated her followers to a beautiful tour of her accommodations and the beautiful lake and ocean views near where she’s staying. Alexiss also filmed herself walking barefoot on the sandy beaches holding her sparkly flip-flops.

During her stroll, the model’s ample cleavage bounced inside her multicolored bikini top, and she smiled as she teased her fans. Later, Alexiss and her husband went to dinner on the island, and she showed off some gorgeous shots of the exotic seafood dishes they enjoyed for dinner.

Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that the model went entirely topless as she enjoyed the new infinity-edge swimming pool in her new villa. Unfortunately for some fans, she kept her back and side to the camera as she bounced around enjoying her new digs driving her followers wild.