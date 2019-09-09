Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slimmer Figure In Skintight Houndstooth Dress Ahead Of Her Talk Show Premiere

Kelly Clarkson’s most recent Instagram share leaves fans wanting more.

As those who follow the American Idol alum on social media know, Kelly is no stranger to showing off her newly slimmed down figure in a wide-range of beautiful outfits. The singer has been promoting her upcoming talk show series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premieres today as well as her stint as coach on The Voice. To promote both of her shows, she has been doing her press rounds and the most recent one landed her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the photo, Kelly appears to be backstage of the show as she strikes a pose in a curve-hugging dress. While standing in front of a green chair and a beautiful blue colored wall, the mother of two is all smiles for the photo op. Clarkson places both hands on her hips and looks directly into the camera. She wears her long, blond locks pulled back in a ponytail while also donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Kelly also shows off her newly-trim figure in a curve-hugging houndstooth dress that accentuates her slim waist and legs. The dress falls all the way down by her ankles and she completes the gorgeous look with a pair of high black heels. The post has been live on Kelly’s Instagram page for less than a day but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her legion of 4.2 million fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 50,000 likes in addition to 530-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to express their excitement over Kelly’s upcoming show while countless others let her know that she looks amazing in the dress. A few more fans decided to use emoji to express their excitement instead of words.

“You look amazing!!!!!!!,” one Instagram user raved.

“Excited, about your new talk show! We will be watching you from the hospital in Charlotte N.C. The Atrium Healthcare ( Carolina Medical Center) my daughter’s is wanting for a liver, any day now,” another user told Kelly. “She at the top of the transplant’s plant list! Maggie, Stephanie’s Mom! Love you Kelly! We will be seeing you on the Voice to [sic]! Love the Voice and all of the Voice Family!”

“I think you look great in that dress,” one more fan chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kelly posted a promo from her upcoming talk show on social media where she explained that Kevin Hart was supposed to be her first guest but since he was involved in the car accident, he wouldn’t be able to make it so his friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stepped in, even cutting his Honeymoon short to make an appearance.

Fans can catch Kelly on her new show today, September 9, on NBC