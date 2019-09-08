‘Playboy’ Model Francia James Wears Nothing But Her Panties And Posts An Extremely Hot Pic On Instagram

When it comes to posting provocative, skin-baring snaps on Instagram, Playboy model Francia James is definitely a pro. A quick scroll through the model’s page shows some of the most jaw-dropping snaps which are bound to stop onlookers in their tracks.

Her latest share was no exception, where the model could be seen lying on a bed, wearing nothing but her panties. The picture was captured in such a way that viewers were treated to a generous view of her peachy derriere and sexy legs. That’s not all, the model also exposed ample sideboob, a move that sent temperatures through the roof because of the excessive display of skin.

Even though the model pretended to be sleeping in the snap as it was her “good morning” picture on Sunday, she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup and even some sparkly stud earrings.

Within five hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 117,000 likes and over 2,400 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and her 2.3 million fans eagerly wait for her to post new sexy pictures every day.

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including fellow Playboy models Kayleigh Swenson, Maddy Belle, and Anna Matthews. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

In the caption, the model asked her fans whether they would let her sleep on a Sunday morning or wake her up. In response, many people wrote that she should wake up and watch football, but others wrote that they would rather let her sleep because of the view they are being treated to.

“I will not want to interrupt a Latina’s beauty sleep,” one of her fans wrote.

“I don’t want to disturb your rest, so I let you sleep. I’m not selfish,” another fan wrote, who seems to be a big admirer of the model.

Before sharing the sexy snap, Francia treated her fans to another sultry pic where she could be seen wearing see-through lingerie, comprising sheer stockings attached to her teddy with a suspender. The model posed while kneeling down on a sofa and turning her back toward the camera to expose her voluptuous figure.

According to an article by Magzter, the model — who uses the moniker Francety on Instagram — hails from Colombia but she has been living in the United States for more than 16 years. Apart from Playboy, she has also graced the pages of FHM.

Per the piece, the model revealed that loyalty is the biggest turn on for her while fake people turn her completely off.