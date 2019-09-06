Normani Shuts Instagram Down In Short Pink Corset Dress

Pop star Normani got her start in the girl group Fifth Harmony, but now she’s slaying it as a solo act — and serving up some majorly sexy looks on Instagram.

The bombshell recently shared a triple Instagram update with her 4.9 million followers that had them drooling over her insane body. In the snaps, Normani rocked a pink outfit that had what appeared to be a built-in corset, long sleeves, and plenty of unique details such as lacing up the forearms. The entire outfit was crafted from a baby pink fabric, and Normani even expressed in the caption that it wasn’t a shade she normally picked.

In the first snap in the series, Normani posed in a shot cropped right below the waist. The outfit highlighted her hourglass physique, and her hair was pulled up into a super chic top knot. Her makeup was flawless and she kept the accessories simple, adding one enormous ring that sparkled. She posed in front of a white wall that placed all the attention on the pink of her look — and her beauty.

The second snap showcased the length of the dress, and the fit below the waist. The mini dress clung to her curvaceous hips and flaunted her incredible legs. She placed her hands on her hips and served up a sassy look in the shot.

For the final shot in the series, Normani showed off her physique from the side, posing in a way that allowed the camera to capture her curves. Her lips were slightly parted in the snap as she stared right at the camera.

The bombshell’s fans absolutely went nuts over the snaps, and the post received over 115,000 likes within less than 45 minutes. Her fans left plenty of comments on the post, expressing just how obsessed with the look they were.

“Queen of slaying the pink game!” one follower said.

“Pink never looked this good,” another stated.

Another fan couldn’t help but compliment both her beauty and her talent in the recording studio.

“You can wear whatever color you want, and we can’t be thankful enough for you saving our pop & R&B music.”

“Mama this is ART,” another fan said.

The talented singer recently released her single, “Motivation,” and fans have been absolutely loving the retro-inspired vibe of the video. Normani absolutely slays the choreography, and the music video is packed with touches that took many followers back to the early ’00s R&B scene.