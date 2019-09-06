‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Dangerously Low-Cut Pink Dress

Kara Del Toro’s latest Instagram snap is sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.

The upload was shared on Friday, September 6, and instantly became a hit with her one million followers. The Maxim model took to the social media platform to announce a new makeup tutorial on her IGTV, though her audience may have been too captivated by the racy snap to be able to check it out.

Kara was captured posing at the foot of a small staircase that was adorned with luscious plants. She propped her elbow up against the orange wall beside her, resting her head on her hands as she stared at the camera with a sensual, sultry look on her face. As per usual, the bombshell’s ensemble was on point in the photoshoot, and her followers certainly took notice.

The Instagram sensation sent pulses racing as she posed in a tiny pink dress that accentuated her incredible curves. The stain number was adorned with blush-pink polka dots and clung to her figure in all of the right ways. It was of an off-the-shoulder style with small, poufy sleeves and a dangerously low cut neckline that was hardly enough to contain Kara’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled over the top of the frilly hemline. The whole look was underscored by a dainty bow that was tied right in the middle of Kara’s bare chest.

She brought even more attention to her busty display with a delicate pendant necklace. She also sported a pair of statement earrings the peaked out from underneath her honey-blonde hair, which she wore down in loose, flirty waves. Her tresses perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a stunning makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Kara’s fans began showering her new upload with comments almost immediately after being posted on Instagram. At the time of this writing, the snap has already racked up more than 2,000 likes after just 15 minutes of hitting her page, as well as several comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote, while another called her a “gorgeous queen.”

Loading...

Another person noted that they didn’t wear makeup but would “for sure” be watching her IGTV tutorial.

Kara has proved time and time again that she looks good in anything she wears. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty wowed her fans yesterday as she showed off her “morning glam” — wearing a small floral top that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and excited her followers.