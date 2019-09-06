Jojo Babie Exposes Chest As She Pulls Down Tank Top

Jojo Babie got flirty with her newest Instagram selfie, which has garnered over 13,000 likes in the first half hour since it went live.

The model was spotted in a barely there nude tank top, which had thin straps. But not only that, she tugged at the front center of her shirt, leaving her cleavage on full display.

Babie gave a full pout for the camera, rocking a light pink, glossy lipstick. She also wore a dark cat-eye, along with eyeliner on her lower lids.

Jojo wore her hair down for the shot, as she rocked a heavy right part. Her blond highlights popped, while she curled the ends of her hair.

Many of the model’s fans seemed to love the photo, with plenty of people responding to her flirty captions.

“Missed you too MY FAV ASIAN,” said a fan.

“I miss your beautiful face 24/7,” said another fan.

“Ive been right here…lol…,” joked a follower.

There were plenty of fans that expressed how she’s the object of desire.

“If only u were my real babe,” said a follower.

“You are a dream of all men,” declared another follower.

Others focused on Jojo’s good looks.

“Wow you mos pretty in the world laidy,” commented a fan.

“So freakin gorgeous,” said another fan.

“Hey beautiful how you doing,” asked a follower.

In addition, there were followers that left creative messages.

“Hands down best photo ever! This captures your real asian beauty,” said a fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous in every way possible,” said another fan.

“Babie there’s something about your beautiful eyes and face that I cannot stop looking at you I hope I could get to know you sometime,” gushed a follower.

Jojo took the time to respond to many people’s comments, which she’s known for doing.

Loading...

The model’s been offering a steady stream of sultry photos on her social media, and it doesn’t look like the start of fall is going to slow them down.

Jojo also has a partnership with 1st Phorm, which means that from time to time, the model promotes their supplements.

She did just that a couple of weeks ago, and sported a bright pink sports bra and black bikini bottoms. She shared one of her milkshake recipes in the captions, while her fans seemed distracted by the photo.

Jojo also wore a baseball hat with the letters “BOOM” written in white, and sported her hair in braided pigtails.