‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Jasmine Sanders Wows In Minuscule Silver Crop Top And Impossibly Tiny Skirt

Jasmine Sanders is bringing the heat to Instagram yet again with her latest upload.

The newest addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit bombshell’s feed was shared on Thursday, September 5, and instantly sent her large following into an absolute frenzy. The post included three photos of the beauty’s big night out last night at the Times Square EDITION hotel in New York, where she was celebrated by her friends and fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit models for winning this year’s title of “Rookie of the Year.”

Jasmine was the woman of the hour last night, and was certainly dressed to impress for the gathering that her 3.5 million followers were lucky enough to see a few glimpses of.

The social media sensation — better known by her fandom as “Golden Barbie” — sent pulses racing in a seriously skimpy crop top and skirt combo that left very little to the imagination. The entire ensemble was made of a chain link material that sparkled underneath the bright lights of the boutique hotel, and fell over her curvaceous frame in all the right ways. Jasmine’s minuscule, open-back crop top hardly provided any coverage to her voluptuous assets, falling deep beneath her bosom to flaunt an insane amount of cleavage from nearly every angle of the piece.

Meanwhile, the impossibly tiny matching skirt of the set put on an equally-as-risque display. The shimmering number hardly grazed the babe’s upper thighs, while a daring side-slit hit allowed a full glance at Jasmine’s curvy booty — something she often flaunts on her Instagram feed. Its chain waistband sat high on her hips, leaving her toned midsection and sculpted abs within eyesight as well, much to the delight of her fans.

In keeping with the color theme of her barely there ensemble, Jasmine added a pair of pointed silver stilettos to put the finishing touches on her metallic look. Her signature blond tresses were worn in tight curls that fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a stunning makeup look that included a glossy lip, light smokey eye, and blush to make her striking features shine.

Fans immediately began pouring love on the swimsuit model’s latest Instagram update. At the time of this writing, the snaps have racked up over 22,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ummm no words!!!!!” wrote Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, while actress Draya Michele called her a “trophy.”

“You are UNREAL,” a third fan commented.

More moments from Jasmine’s big night were also shared to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit Instagram account, including a few snaps of her posing with fellow S.I. models Danielle Herrington and Kate Bock, as well as a short video of her holding her Rookie of the Year trophy.