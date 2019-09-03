Ryan Phillippe’s Ex-Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Spills Out Of Unbuttoned Top On Instagram

Elsie Hewitt is setting pulses races this week with her most recent Instagram update. On Tuesday, the Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a black-and-white photo of herself in a sexy top that puts her busty physique on display.

In the photo, Hewitt — who is also known for her involvement with Ryan Phillippe and bringing him to court — is posing outside by what looks to be a tree as she rocks a white top whose top button is left undone, in a way that shows off quite a bit of her cleavage, putting her chest front and center. The top features spaghetti straps that go over the model’s shoulders while its bodice boast a crochet-like fabric that give it an interesting texture.

Hewitt is looking at a point off-camera to her right while her lips are slightly parted in a way that is both seductive and contemplative. The model brunette hair is in a casual middle part and styled down in natural waves that fall onto her shoulders. She appears to be wearing a dash of mascara, though the rest of her makeup is kept to a minimum, highlighting the natural features of her face. The model is posing with one arm up above her head while the other arm is resting next to her body.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Hewitt shared with her 772,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 31,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. In that time, the photo also brought in upwards of 185 comments, a figure that will likely increase as the evening wears on. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to compliment the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“Never mind a pound or two in life. Fond memories carry some weight. Trick is to keep moving enough to burn off the excess!” one user wrote, in reference to her caption, in which she joked about gaining weight during her recent trip to London.

“You are gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

As Yahoo! has noted, Hewitt has accused actor Phillippe for assault, suing him for $1 million. According to the recent Yahoo! report, the model has added Phillippe’s ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, to the list of witnesses she plans to have testify during the trial, which is set to begin on October 15.

Hewitt accuses Phillippe of throwing her down a flight of stairs of him Los Angeles home after the two had an argument, the report pointed out.