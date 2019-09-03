Ana Cheri Shows Off Fabulous Curves While Roller Skating

Instagram sensation Ana Cheri thrilled her fans with a triple post that showed off her enviable figure.

In the post Ana was on a street, presumably somewhere near Los Angeles. She wore a pair of skintight grey booty shorts with a matching top along with a pair roller skates with pink wheels. The shorts featured a ruched seam down the middle and ties on the sides, which Ana had scrunched up to enhance the shape of her rear. She wore a section of her long hair pulled back while it hung down her back in loose curls. She looked as if she were ready to embark on an adventure.

The first snap was taken from the side, as the brunette bombshell posed with one hand on her hip. With her back arched, she flaunted her world-famous booty. She smiled as she held her face to the sun. In the second photo, more of Ana’s backside could be seen. With one knee bent, she put her perky derrière on full display in the tight shorts. The last shot was taken from behind, and it showed a close-up of the model’s shapely bottom and back.

Ana was modeling a set from her latest collection from Cheri Fit, her fitness apparel company.

Some fans thought the set looked good, but most of the comments on the post were about Ana’s fabulous physique.

“Hottest buns on earth,” one admirer wrote.

“Buns of steel,” said another.

One fan told Ana she was “killing it.”

“What a view,” one follower joked.

“You know exactly what people want to see,” one admirer wrote.

It does seem that Ana knows what her 12.4 million followers on Instagram like to see. This summer, the bombshell has shared a variety of photos that showcase her incredible body. From skimpy bikinis to sexy lingerie, Ana knows how to work the camera.

Loading...

Ana recently spent some time in Seattle, where she shared some titillating photos. One post she shared showed her wearing black lingerie. The post was one of her most popular in the last few weeks, garnering more than 300,000 likes.

The beauty recently shared that she was planning a trip to Paris soon. Fans will no doubt be looking forward to see what kinds of photos the stunner will be sharing from the city of love in the coming days.

Those wanting to keep up with Ana’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.