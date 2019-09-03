Fans Want Mackenzie McKee To Secure Permanent ‘Teen Mom OG’ Spot As New Pic Drives Instagram Wild

Mackenzie McKee is making major headlines right now. The 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 alum has returned to the MTV franchise for a limited number of Teen Mom OG episodes, with fans already seeing the 24-year-old on-screen. Mackenzie may have had many fans following her life on Instagram, but she hadn’t yet secured a way to share her life in the way she used to. With Mackenzie back on-screen, fans have had plenty of chances to get an insight into her married life with kids, although it looks like they want the Oklahoma native to be bumped-up to main cast member.

Mackenzie took to Instagram last night just before the show aired. Her post was a promotional one, but the new snap of Mackenzie looking beautiful on the series’ set only seemed to see fans begging for more. While one photo showed the star alone, another showed her with husband Josh.

Fans have been filling the post’s comments section.

“I hope you’re on next season you’ve been my favorite since Teen Mom 3” was the most upvoted comment.

“Are you going to stay on it?? I love seeing you back on my TV please tell me they’re keeping you for once,” another popular comment read.

“I hope you’re permanent now! Would love to see you next season” seemed to echo the sentiment.

Many other replies came in suggesting that fans wanted the producers to consider Mackenzie for a higher-profile position on the series.

“I hope you get a permanent spot next season,” a fan wrote before adding that they thought Mackenzie’s story was “the most real.”

Replies seemed mostly focused on Mackenzie herself, although mentions were made of the star’s sick mother. As fans are likely aware, Angie Douthit is suffering from lung cancer, with a disease that’s spread to her brain and other organs. Angie has been told by doctors that she only has six months to live.

Fans also commented on the relationship troubles that Mackenzie and Josh have been having.

Mackenzie’s return to the series has definitely been a hot topic. The franchise has mostly made headlines this year for seeing stars depart – both Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham are no longer Teen Mom members. Amber Portwood has also had fans wondering if she will depart following her alleged altercation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon this summer.

Mackenzie’s update proved popular overall, racking up over 8,200 likes and bringing over 101 fans into the post’s comments section. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should tune into Teen Mom OG on Monday nights or follow the star’s Instagram.