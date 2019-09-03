Sierra Skye Sizzles Sunbathing In Tiger-Print String Bikini: ’95 Degrees’

Sierra Skye is back in a bikini. The model and Instagram sensation is known for taking to the platform both via permanent posts and the much-loved stories feature – while today hasn’t yet delivered a full post from the bombshell, it has seen her offer a little swimwear content via her stories.

Earlier today, Sierra posted a photo. The low-key feel was definitely contrasting the professionally-shot images that appear on the model’s Instagram feed – then again, fans may have been grateful for a little intimate moment. The image appeared to be a selfie, with Sierra shot close up and one hand not visible – perhaps it was holding her smartphone.

The snap showed Sierra bronzing her sizzling body on a white towel with pink spots. Hints of background greenery and pouring natural daylight placed the model in a sun-trap, although Sierra didn’t offer any confirmation on if she was poolside. Regardless, the model was dressed for the water. Sierra was knocking the camera dead in a tiny string bikini bearing fun tiger prints, with a high-waisted finish flaunting as much of the model’s fierce curves as the low-cut top. Sierra had her cleavage on full show, although fans likewise saw the star’s super-flat stomach, abs, and that golden tan that Sierra so diligently maintains.

A simple caption accompanied the image.

“95 degrees F,” it said.

Animal-prints might not be Sierra’s trademark – the model is known for her love of neon and electric color palettes – but they have featured in the star’s impressive swimwear portfolio. June saw the model rock a snakeskin two-piece as she caught some rays. Sierra has also been known to model the odd leopard-print bikini. For the most part, though, fans can expect a wide portfolio of bold colors, bright shades, and a huge response, per The Inquistr.

Sierra now comes armed with 4.1 million Instagram followers. While a following this healthy could easily place Sierra as a brand ambassador, it looks like the model has opted out of name-dropping a brand in her bio. Sierra does influence – the vast majority of posts come with a brand mention – but the final step of announcing a brand ambassador status has yet to come. That, in itself, is seen with models boasting a lower following than Sierra. Fellow swimwear face Abby Dowse is a Fashion Nova ambassador. Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore now fronts Oh Polly.

For Sierra, the love simply seems to lie in rocking those bikinis (and making sure fans get in on it).

Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should check out her Instagram.