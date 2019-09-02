JLo’s Abs Steal The Show In String Crop Top At Magic Johnson’s Birthday On St.Tropez Beach

Jennifer Lopez’s fierce abs are back in the news. The 50-year-old music superstar has been spotted arriving at Nikki Beach in St.Tropez, France, where it appeared that The Daily Mail‘s paparazzi were waiting for the “Dinero” singer to make her arrival. The glitzy location has been chosen by basketball legend Magic Johnson to mark his 60th birthday – clearly, the sporting world rolls in just as much style as the music one. Lopez was photographed in shorefront moments with fiancé Alex Rodriguez – the former baseball player rarely makes a headline without his famous lady somehow joining him.

Photos showed JLo both on sands and making her way onto a water vessel. The singer had opted for a nautical color palette, although her outfit wasn’t holding back on the ab-flaunting. The star had opted for a linen crop top in stark white, with cute string ties below the bust adding girly flourishes. Hues from the summery upper matched polka dots on a long and flowing blue skirt with a sizzling high slit – while the ensemble was showcasing the American Idol judge’s rock-hard abdominals, it seemed to be doing the same for her killer legs.

JLo appeared chic and stylish, with white shades, hoop earrings, and wedge heels giving the outfit further pizzazz. A woven beige handbag worn on the star’s shoulders matched her footwear, although once again, the accessory worked its way into JLo’s overall look by virtue of a blue strap.

It looks like Jennifer’s killer abs somewhat stole the show. Photos of the star and her beau dominated The Daily Mail‘s report, although mentions were made of Jennifer’s 2019 engagement to Rodriguez.

This star’s age-defying body and insane muscles seem to be more of a talking point than ever. Despite her 50 years, Jennifer continues to steam ahead of celebrities half her age, with her reputation as a fitness queen almost up there with her legendary status as an artist. Speaking to Hello! about fitness, Jennifer seemed to voice that her dancing background is what’s kept her looking so good.

