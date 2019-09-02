WWE Bombshell Charlotte Flair Flaunts Her Pert Derriere & Sexy Figure In Red-Hot Bikini

Charlotte Flair is known for her moves in the wrestling ring, but it is her latest Instagram post that is driving her followers wild. The WWE superstar is currently relaxing in Cancun, Mexico, and she is not showing any hesitation in flaunting her iconic curves and bold levels of confidence.

Sunday afternoon, Flair posted a photo to Instagram showing her on the balcony of her hotel in Cancun. While the focus was on the WWE vixen, the shot also included the gorgeous blue pool, pristine beach, and ocean just beyond her. Charlotte was looking back over her shoulder toward the camera and showing off her curvy backside.

Flair was wearing a red bikini in this shot, along with a fedora hat atop her long, blonde locks that casually cascaded down her back. The style of the bikini was the perfect vehicle for Flair to drive her followers wild as they took in her round booty, muscular legs, and killer physique.

The nine-time WWE Women’s Champion has 3.7 million fans following her Instagram page and they immediately went wild over this snapshot. Within just five hours of Flair’s original posting, this bikini photo already had more than 105,000 likes. More than 700 comments added up under the post as well, with many praising this red-hot look.

Charlotte credited Andrade, her boyfriend and fellow WWE star, for capturing the alluring photo. Around the same time that Flair shared this sultry shot, Andrade posted a photo showing the two of them together on his Instagram page.

His snapshot wasn’t nearly as sexy as hers, but it did show him wearing a baseball cap with “King” on it, as Charlotte’s cap said “Queen.”

A few days ago, Charlotte shared another photo from Cancun to her Instagram page. This one featured the same jaw-dropping red bikini and fedora hat as Flair sunned on the sand in Cancun. That post received more than 237,000 likes and 2,200 comments as this photo once again drew the viewer’s eye to Flair’s phenomenal bum.

The WWE lovebirds are vacationing with others while staying at the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun. However, it looks as if Charlotte and Andrade are quite wrapped up in spending quality time with one another.

While life will be plenty busy when Andrade and Charlotte Flair return home and jump back into their WWE work, it appears that this vacation in Cancun is all about sunshine, relaxation, and quality time together. By the looks of these latest snapshots, Charlotte is in no rush to return to the States and her fans certainly can’t blame her.