Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi Goes Braless Underneath A White Jacket

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi, who is popular on Instagram for her stunning looks and sense of style, recently took to her page and treated her fans to multiple pictures.

In her latest snap, the 30-year-old model could be seen wearing a white jacket. To spice things up, she decided to ditch her bra, a move that allowed her to expose her bare chest as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The model let her brunette tresses down and ran a hand through her hair to strike a pose. Mahlaga opted for a glamorous look and wore a full face of makeup, comprising a maroon lipstick that accentuated her plump lips.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Beverly Hills Greystone Mansion, while in the caption, Mahlagha gave photo credits to Los Angeles-based photographer, Alvin Yj Kim.

Within a day of going live, the picture has garnered more than 70,000 likes and close to 900 comments which shows that the model is increasingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

While most of the comments were in Persian, there were plenty in other languages too, including English, Spanish, and even Russian.

“You are very attractive,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“There’s no such word or phrase which can describe your beauty,” another one wrote.

“Praise be to God who created such a masterpiece,” a third fan opined.

While a fourth fan wrote that Mahlagha is the prettiest woman on Instagram, adding that he is in love with her.

A few days back, Mahlagha treated her fans to a stunning snap where she could be seen rocking a blue bikini while being partially submerged in a lake. According to the geotag, the pictures were captured at the Baths At Virgin Gorda, located near the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

The model treated her fans to multiple pictures in the same bikini, one which allowed her to flaunt her long, sexy legs as well as an ample amount of cleavage. As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 72,000 likes and about 850 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s perfect physique.

According to a piece by Stars Unfolded, Jaberi spent her childhood in Isfahan, Iran, but later moved to San Diego, California, with her family. Although she has migrated to the U.S., Jaberi still cares about the political situation in her home country and often posts critical comments about the Iranian government on Twitter.