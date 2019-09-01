British Lingerie Model Rhian Sugden Stuns In Lacy Lingerie As She Poses For Her Official 2020 Calendar

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden is no stranger to flaunting her curvy figure on social media. In fact, the model treats her admirers to several raunchy snaps every week.

Following her picture-posting ritual, Rhian recently took to her Instagram account and posted a very sultry snap from her official 2020 calendar. In the picture, the 32-year-old model could be seen wearing coffee-colored lacy lingerie that allowed her to show off plenty of skin.

The model accessorized with a thick gold chain and wore a full face of makeup, comprising of pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, highlighter, and some pink eyeshadow. The model finished off her look with lots of mascara to accentuate her eyes. She wore her blond tresses down, looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she usually does not fall in love with her own pictures, but the photographs snapped for her 2020 calendar are an exception. This is going to be the model’s 14th calendar.

Rhian had earlier announced that this will be her last calendar photoshoot, however, in the recent picture’s caption, she wrote that she is not sure whether it will be the last or not. “Never say never,” the model wrote.

“I hope this is not your last calendar, we, the fans, need to see you every day until we die,” one of her ardent admirers wrote in the comments section.

“You are hotter than any other Instagram hottie,” another one commented.

“[Sic] U should only stop doing what u love when it isn’t fun anymore. U look fantastic. I may be ur newest fan. All the best for u sweety,” a third one wrote.

Apart from the lingerie snap, Rhian also posted an Instagram Story where she could be seen wearing a black outfit that she paired with stylish white booties. In the caption of the picture, she wrote that she went out wearing her cowboy boots but could only get one picture taken. The model looked casually dressed up, wearing minimal makeup while she posed next to two of her friends.

According to an article by I love Manchester, the model talked about the best advice she has ever received and said that one should not care what others say about them.