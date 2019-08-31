Pregnant Christina Milian Looks Jaw-Dropping In Daisy Dukes & Leopard-Print Bodysuit

Pregnancy seems to suit Christina Milian. The “Dip It Low” singer has been making major headlines this summer for announcing that baby number two is on the way, although it appears that the 37-year-old is now fronting media outlets on account of her sizzling maternity style.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Christina out and about in Studio City, California. The singer and actress was photographed with daughter Violet, with the pair appearing to jointly put on a very colorful display. While Violet opted for a pastel-hued bodysuit in a light shade of pink, her mother was upping the ante with some animal prints. Christina was rocking her bump in an unusual getup – then again, celebrities seem to have a knack for making their maternity looks stand out.

Christina was looking both summery and sexy in a forest-green pair of Daisy Dukes paired with a bodysuit boasting cut-out elements. The skin-tight leotard and casual shorts were complimented by a pair of white sneakers. Although the bodysuit boasted some sexy cutouts, her baby bump remained covered. In fact, parts of her ensemble seemed to have been adjusted to accommodate her growing bump. The Daisy Dukes appeared to be rolled-down at the waist, although the finish was super-stylish.

Christina Milian put her baby bump on display in tight neon green dress as she makes a stop by her Beignet Box food truck https://t.co/JcIvjm58DO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 30, 2019

It seems like Christina’s maternity looks have been garnering attention lately. Yesterday, the star made headlines for stepping out in a neon curve-hugging dress. Then again, the singer’s maternity fashion would not surprise followers of the singer’s Instagram. She has been nailing her pregnancy style ever since her bump started showing. Earlier this month, Christina updated her account with a Louis Vuitton geo-tag and the same shorts seen on her today.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Christina updated her social media with a look from luxury Italian designer Fendi. The brand’s Peek-a-Boo logo was visible on the star’s t-shirt, with a black-and-yellow color palette proving especially eye-catching.

Christina has been making headlines for her work as well. Her starring role in a new Netflix-original movie Falling Inn Love has gotten her fans talking. Christina herself opened up to Entertainment Weekly about working with co-star and on-screen love interest Adam Demos.

“He and I had great chemistry on screen and he’s just such a cool guy. Having somebody that’s just so nice, appreciative and has such good energy is infectious. It’s a good reminder that your mood sets off a lot of other people’s moods, you know?” she said.

Fans wishing to see how Christina’s pregnancy progresses should follow her Instagram.